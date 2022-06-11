Laramie City Council has unanimously approved a motion to request an additional $6 million in loans from the State Loan and Investment Board to complete the North Side Tank Project.
The project will entail building of a new treated water storage tank and pipeline on the northern end of the city. The tank will hold 1 million gallons of water and allow the city to continue infrastructure development in the area.
“This is the most important, No. 1 priority water project in this entire city,” said Brooks Webb, director of Public Works, during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “This project allows for future development on the north side of town and helps the capacity of the water system really city-wide.”
The project was originally estimated to cost $15 million, but saw a price increase of $6 million after putting it out to bid earlier this year.
The lowest bidder for the project, Simon Construction, offered to hold its price into November to give the city time to go through the loan application process. If approved by the state, the added $6 million will bring the city’s total loan amount for the project to about $10.3 million. The city will ask for principal forgiveness and a lower interest rate on the additional loan amount.
Another portion of the money for the project comes from an $8 million grant from the Wyoming Water Development Commission. This type of buy-in from the community demonstrates the project’s importance, Webb said.
Other staff and City Council members echoed the sentiment, citing concerns that the price will only continue to increase if the city defers the project because of a shortage of construction workers.
“I think it’s probably the best financial move to go and get a loan,” said Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown.