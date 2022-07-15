Laramie City Council continues working through plans to help local police and mental health professionals collaborate in how they respond to residents in crisis.
In a council work session this week, the Albany County Mental Health Board updated council members on efforts between local law enforcement agencies and mental health specialists about responding to crisis calls. ACMHB’s University of Wyoming Gatekeeping and Alternative Crisis Response subcommittees were the primary focus of discussion.
“A lot of this came to our heads after the death of Robbie Ramirez,” said council member Sharon Cumbie, referencing the 2018 death of a local man who was shot and killed by an Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputy. “It brought the community to a place where they began to really think about it, to look at mental health crisis and police interactions.
“As the community came together, I think they began to talk more among themselves and to identify gaps that were occurring in service.”
The UW Gatekeeping program supports about 25 clients in Albany County with the help of Volunteers of America and Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s behavioral health services. VOA runs a local clinic, formerly known as Peak Wellness. Co-chair Christin Covello is director of the clinic.
“The criminal justice system is often how people with mental health issues get into the system,” said Kurt Britzius, deputy attorney with the Albany County Attorney’s Office and vice chair for ACMHB.
The process of gatekeeping supports detained or involuntarily detained clients in avoiding arrests for mental health related issues. Gatekeepers support a client for up to two years with re-entering the community after mental health issues cause them to be removed. They also provide resources throughout the process. Gatekeeping is done as a collaboration between mental health professionals and law enforcement, including the Laramie Police Department.
“I called Chief (Dale) Stalder about a year ago and had noted that we were running into some problems with needing some support on some welfare checks on clients,” Covello said. “(I asked) would he be able to have an officer come and be a part of that with us? Within 24 hours, he had a policy in place.”
Stalder and other officers have dedicated time to handling mental health issues in the city and county. As the co-chair of ACMHB, Stalder has watched the program expand significantly, offering new options to college students struggling with mental health.
The UW Gatekeeping program started in ACMHB’s first year, and Stalder said it was invented by ACMHB. He said the program helps reduce the need for clients to return as a result of emergency mental health calls.
In addition to the UW Gatekeeping program, ACMHB also facilitates Alternative Crisis Response, which does mental health first-aid training and collaborates with VOA and Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s behavioral health services to offer crisis intervention team training.
Stalder said about a quarter of LPD officers have gone through CIT training, and mental health first aid training is mandatory for all non-CIT LPD employees.
Cumbie said local residents have put pressure on City Council to make changes to police crisis response, which is a large reason behind the efforts.