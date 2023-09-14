After nearly a year, the city of Laramie’s Urban Renewal Agency has begun moving full steam ahead with plans to rehabilitate the city.
On Aug. 31, the five Urban Renewal Agency (URA) members, City Manager Janine Jordan and Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer had the agency’s first meeting since its creation on Dec. 20, 2022.
“It really took a while to get things moving,” Feezer said. “We were putting together the bylaws, putting up the applications and going through interviews to find the candidates we were looking for.”
The board includes: Fred Schmechel, former director University of Wyoming — IMPACT 307 (formerly Wyoming Technology Business Center) graduating with a master’s in public administration; Lisa Rich, former lawyer and law professor with extensive knowledge of strategic communication, business restructuring and grant writing; Abe Lentner has a background in urban planning and economic development; Davona Douglass skilled in intellectual property, licensing, negotiation and entrepreneurship; and John Freeman a longtime Laramie resident with a background in teaching at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.
Feezer and Derek Teini, city planning manager, are staff liaisons and Laramie City Councilmember Andi Summerville is the council liaison.
The agency was formed to renew and rehabilitate the city as it continues to grow every year. Its responsibilities include: eliminating and preventing the growth of slums, rehabilitating the areas of the city that have fallen into disarray, and clearing and redeveloping the slums and blighted areas of the city, according to the city’s URA webpage.
The agency agreed to meet once a year on the fourth Thursday of August for a regular meeting. But they also will meet for work sessions and emergency meetings as needed.
At the first meeting, Schmechel was elected as agency chair, Rich as vice chair, Lentner as secretary and Douglass as treasurer.
Though most of the members were originally from other states, all of them expressed their love for the community during the time they are now spending here. Each member will bring a new perspective and an expertise from their given fields.
The agency has already had a second meeting on Sept. 7 when they began training on the information needed to run the board. This included how the agency will work through procedures at each of its meetings, proper language and steps to take for motions, etc.
It already has a plan to meet again later this month to finish the remainder of the training before taking on any projects. Though the group seemed ambitious and ready to take on whatever Feezer could give them.
“It all depends on the training,” Feezer said. “If we finish and they are ready in October, we will start in October. But if they’re not we will start in November.”
Some projects have already been discussed including the future of the old Slade Elementary School building. A few of the members already have ideas for projects, but nothing will be set in stone until the training is completed.
“I know that this has been a project that has been worked on for a significant period of time, and I am quite comfortable and confident in the city staff to be able to help run this board,” Schmechel said. “It is a pleasure to be working with all of you again and to have the trust right away and I hope that my fellow board members come to realize that right away.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters