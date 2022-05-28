Laramie High School seniors gathered for one final time as a class and listened to words of wisdom from their teachers and each other at the University of Wyoming Arena Auditorium on Friday.
The graduation ceremony was a celebration for the Class of 2022, which persevered through unique challenges to finally come together and walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
“It’s emotional. It truly feels like I blinked and here we are,” said Veronica Arthur. Her son, Billy Jenkin, is part of the graduating class. “He was such a good kid; it doesn’t feel like I’ve earned being here.”
Relatives from around the country came to celebrate, cheering, ringing bells and blowing air horns to show their support.
LHS Senior Class President Lina Woelk had two rows of family members in attendance. Known as the “road show,” the extended family traveled to special event throughout the student’s academic career.
“We’re wishing her the best as she heads off to University of Denver,” said her grandfather Guy Woelk before the ceremony.
Faced with a host of outstanding students, the school opted to have Woelk and Student Body President Collin Krueger speak to their classmates in lieu of choosing a valedictorian.
“I don’t think there’s a class that’s persevered and succeeded in doing so more than my class has,” Woelk said. “My class is incredibly genuine and kind, and I don’t think I’d trade that for the world.”
Krueger encouraged the his classmates to take care of themselves, and to ask for help when they need it.
“How we perceive ourselves is one of the few things we can control,” Krueger said. “We owe a lot of gratitude to our teachers, families and coaches (who were there for us).”
He urged graduates to continue on their paths of building self-confidence and self-awareness as they did throughout their high school years.
And while it’s important to break the stigma associated with admitting and seeking help when you need it, Krueger said it’s equally important to be on the other end of the equation.
Ask when you need it, “but also be the helping hand” for others, he said.
A celebration
While emotions were high — in a good way — for many family members, students and teachers in attendance, and some chose to take a lighter approach to the occasion.
The school’s orchestra did a surprise performance of “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, a hit in 1987 that has seen a resurgence since the emergence of YouTube. If you’re tricked into unknowingly listen to the song, you’ve been “Rick Rolled.”
Some students performed backflips and other acrobatics upon receiving their diplomas.
Bennett Hamel sat in the audience with a blown-up photo of his younger brother Sawyer, who graduated with the Class of 2022.
“One is him being told a scary story and one is him being caught off-guard,” Hamel said. He said the family displayed “a sign of my face (when I graduated) two years ago, so we had to keep up the family tradition.”
Aside from the fun, the students heard words of wisdom from LHS English teacher Denja Pommarane, who was invited by the seniors to speak. He described the way it feels to do something you love.
“You will feel the completeness when you feel like you’re making a difference to someone, somewhere,” he said. “To take the profession away from you would be a small death to you at your core.”
He said that while in high school, students change their minds about the future as often as they change a shirt, and they should make it a priority to do something they’re passionate about.
“There’s so many more pages to write, so many more adventures to have, so many lives to live,” Pommarane said. “Don’t spend it doing something you don’t love.”