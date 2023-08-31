I open the trap with a touch of excitement, not knowing what might be inside. I ease open the door to peek inside, hoping, but certainly not expecting to see a Preble’s meadow jumping mouse.
That is the purpose of this small mammal survey, although catching one of those mice that are listed as a threatened species is unlikely.
Instead, a chubby dark brown meadow vole peers up at me. He — or she — is adorable. I am reminded of my pet hamster when I was a kid.
“Hey little guy,” I say. “Here you go; back to freedom.” I tilt the small metal trap downward, keeping the door open. The vole leaps out, disappearing in a flash.
Small mammal trapping is a lot of fun. Think Christmas morning when you never know what you might get.
Preble’s mice inhabit dense riparian areas along rivers and streams. In this case the habitat for the survey is decent, but not great for the species. Still, I keep hope that a Preble’s might wander into one of my traps. It would be the first one I’ve ever seen in the wild.
The next trap also is closed. I peek inside and there’s a panicked deer mouse trying to escape. He’s cute, too, and I’m happy to let him go unharmed. While I’m not pleased when I spot mice in my house, out in the woods I am happy to see them skitter off unharmed.
In the course of 10 nights of trapping, we caught 507 deer mice, 110 meadow voles, and zero jumping mice. We only caught the two species, which was disappointing but not unexpected.
Deer mice and voles are expected, but sometimes I catch the unexpected.
I’ve caught snakes, coiled tightly into the trap. The color pattern of a bull snake resembles a rattlesnake, making snake identification tricky when all I can see is a patch of the snake’s skin at the trap door. In that case, I cautiously dismantled the trap, ready to leap away as soon as the snake was free enough to wriggle away. I prayed I wouldn’t hear a rattle.
Another time I caught an adult Woodhouse’s toad. These adult toads are nocturnal while the youngsters are easy to spot in pools and pond edges even in the middle of the day. This guy was startlingly big — about the size of a baseball. I held him for a photograph pose and he grumpily looked at me with a “just let me down” stare.
I’ve even caught birds. How they get into the trap is a puzzle, but they likely were looking for a hidey-hole for the night. That’s what they found, but getting out proved impossible until I came along.
Whenever I open a trap, I tip it away from me. I learned that trick the hard way. I was trapping near Lovell and picked up a trap that was surprisingly heavy. I opened the door and a critter resembling a very large gerbil leapt out at me, even hitting my face. It was an Ord’s kangaroo rat. I caught only a glimpse of its long tail with a tuft of fur on the end before it disappeared into the brush.
These critters are about 10-inches long, with more than half of that being their tail. They use the tail and their oversized feet to jump — which is why it so readily leapt out of the trap, making me recall the movie “Alien.” Now I always tip the trap away from me “just in case.”
I’ve also completed live trapping for larger critters. I recall the first mink I caught. Its fur was so luxurious, I wanted to touch it. The mink, though, wasn’t about to be lovey-dovey. It was ready to chew my hand off. I picked up the trap for a closer look. The animal let out a piercing scream, much louder than I ever dreamed could come from such a small animal. I startled so bad, I dropped the trap, eliciting yet another scream from the animal. Thankfully, I released the animal without harm to either of us.
One day I caught a skunk. The predicament was how to release it without getting sprayed. I utilized a long stick to open the door. The skunk showed no inclination to leave so I managed to prop the door open. I left to check my other traps so he could leisurely walk out. Alas, upon returning about 30 minutes later, the skunk was still in the trap. I managed to tip the trap so the skunk slid out and I hightailed it the other direction, just dodging the skunk’s spray.
Skunks, mink, mice, rats and voles; it’s a wild world out there of critters we rarely see, let alone up so close. Heck, in some ways small mammal live trapping is even better than Christmas.
