As an acknowledgement to our readers, the Laramie Boomerang will post any notices of closures, delays, etc., as soon as we are notified.
CLOSURES
LCCC campus closure
Due to continued weather-related concerns, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, March 16, this includes all LCCC locations: Cheyenne Laramie and Pine Bluffs. All classes and events are canceled.
For updated information, visit lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels. LCCC will continue to evaluate the situation and provide updates about any future closures.