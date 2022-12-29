Shopping center parking

The building that previously housed Kmart stands empty on 3rd Street this week. New businesses such as HomeBase USA, Ulta and Ross could soon fill the vacant spaces in the shopping area.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

A string of empty storefronts along 3rd Street in Laramie will soon house three new stores after Laramie City Council approved an agreement with retailers and a property owner last week.

Ross, HomeBase USA and Ulta Beauty have agreed to open in the 87,000 square feet of vacant space in Gateway Plaza upon the completion of improvements to the shopping center’s parking lot, landscaping and building facade.

