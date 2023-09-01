WNE Wyoming

CODY — “It’s all about Larry.”

The Larry is Larry Taylor, who will be receiving the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony next month for his bravery as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Recounting the tale of valor is his co-pilot, J.O. Ratliff, who insists that the spotlight focus on Taylor.

