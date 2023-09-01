CODY — “It’s all about Larry.”
The Larry is Larry Taylor, who will be receiving the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony next month for his bravery as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. Recounting the tale of valor is his co-pilot, J.O. Ratliff, who insists that the spotlight focus on Taylor.
The two, defying orders, flew through enemy fire in an attempt to rescue four soldiers isolated and threatened. Taylor hales from Tennessee, Ratliff from Wyoming — a 1964 Cody High School graduate and Army veteran recruited by U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson to join his staff after Ratliff had returned to Cody.
“This old Wyoming cowboy just had a little something to do with it,” Ratliff said of the campaign to honor Taylor. “An MOH is quite precious.”
Although Taylor has received a Silver Star, his supporters thought he deserved more, and called on Ratliff — one of the last remaining participants in the incident — to share his account. “They needed an eyewitness, an aviator on the scene,” he said.
The campaign began about 50 years ago. Taylor had written his account, 2½ pages, single-spaced. “I wrote what I recalled, three-fourths of a page,” about three years ago, Ratliff said. Last spring, he heard about their success.
A John Wayne sortie
In the early 1960s, Ratliff’s pre-asthmatic condition qualified him for a draft deferral. When that no longer counted, he went to a recruiter and enlisted in Army Fight School.
“My father had flown [in WWII], and I wanted to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” he said. “And I knew they needed aviators.”
First came basic training at Fort Wolter, Texas, followed by advanced helicopter training at Fort Rucker, Alabama. After graduating in December 1967, he was sent to Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, for the transition from Hueys to Cobras.
Unlike Hueys, which are “lift ships” with crews of four that include two door gunners, Cobras are “gunships, the first chopper developed as a weapons platform,” Ratliff said. The Cobra’s two-person crew sits fore and aft.
“Within a few weeks, I was an aircraft commander,” Ratliff said. “I was learning from people like Larry.”
Ratliff was in Savannah, Georgia, when he got orders about being shipped to Vietnam in March 1968 — “the front end at the peak of the build-up,” in his words. He joined “The Big Red One,” the D Troop 4th cavalry of the First Infantry Division, as part of an attack unit.
“We responded to the whole area, wherever troops were in contact with the enemy,” he said. When word came about the stranded soldiers, “there was no other fire team available.
“These four kids were compromised under fire in a rice field, and they were going to die.”
They were part of a Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, embedded in place to observe enemy movement.
“We were ordered not to extract them,” Ratliff said, “but Larry had the presence of mind to ignore that order.”
During the mission, “Larry sat in the back seat firing rockets and wing-store cannons,” Ratliff recalled, while he shot a gun cannon with a 273-degree swing that was mounted in a “chin turret.”
With munitions blazing, they flew the Cobra toward the four soldiers, who were huddled behind a rise. “I put down suppressive fire so the boys could run to the landing spot,” he continued. Three perched on the gun pods on the wings, with their feet on the skids, while the fourth was able to let down the ammo bay door and reach its interior seat. Dave Hill, one of the four soldiers and the only one alive today, gave a go-signal.
“Hill slapped the canopy and said everyone was on board, and we flew down the Saigon River to a secured landing zone,” a trip that took roughly three to four minutes, Ratliff said. “I was terrified of being shot down. We were taking live fire as we landed and lifted off. It hit the airplane but not any of the boys.
“It was a regular John Wayne s.. of a b…..”
The successful rescue occurred on June 17, 1968. Afterward, Taylor and Ratliff were read their rights of court martial for disobeying the orders of their brigade colonel, but a two-star general overruled him, saying to the colonel: ‘“You got that one wrong, pal,’” Ratliff recalled.
In all, Taylor flew about 1,200 missions, while Ratliff racked up 937 combat hours.
“I was so glad when my tour ended,” he added. “I came out with no bullet holes, praise the Lord, in my body, but I lost a lot of dear friends.”
‘A cathartic experience’
In March 1969, exactly one year after his deployment, Ratliff accepted an offer to join the Army National Speakers Program. Later he returned to Cody to resume running the Bronze Boot [now The Terrace] with his mother Hilda.
After church one spring day in 1978, Ratliff told Simpson about their decision to sell the Boot and offered to help with the candidate’s run for office. The next day, “he asked me to be his campaign manager. I replied, ‘I can’t even spell campaign. Why would you select a saloon keeper?’”
In response, Simpson cited Ratliff’s experience dealing with ‘“princes, poops and potentates,’” Ratliff said.
After conferring with his wife, Liz, a CHS guidance counselor, who was supportive of the campaign job, he said she added a caveat: ‘“I’ll go to hell for you, but I’ll never go to Washington.’” When Simpson won, they then agreed to spend two years in D.C. Some 31 years later, mostly in federal government jobs, Ratliff retired and left Washington.
Four years ago, the Ratliffs visited Vietnam, which he described as “a cathartic experience” that helped him deal with his “terrifying dreams” and intense dislike of the Vietnamese. One of their guides was a war historian who had a 1967 flip chart about aircraft landing locations and took them to the site where two of Ratliff’s friends had died in a fiery crash.
“I don’t like the word hate,” he said. “I’m from Wyoming, and I don’t even hate the wind.” Their experience in a large park in Saigon, full of activity and friendly people, altered his view of Vietnamese people.
“It was remarkable. They were so friendly,” he recalled. “It was absolutely genuine.”
During their six-day visit, they drove the entire area of the operation of The Big Red One — “the guide knew where to take me,” Ratliff said. And he may return with a friend who’s in the Helicopter Pilots Association and does tours of Vietnam.
Almost 55 years later, the memories of his time there remain fresh, especially the one of the rescue mission and its pilot.
“On Sept. 5, we will have the great privilege of being in attendance for the presentation of Larry Taylor’s Medal of Honor,” he said. “I thank Larry for his guidance of me and our fellow aviators in leadership and air combat tactics.
“He is a deserving and great American.”
