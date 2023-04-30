Coal truck

Wyoming is the No. 1 coal producing state in the nation. Arch Resources and Peabody Energy, the two largest mining companies in the state, recently announced net first-quarter income of $198.1 million and $268.5 million, respectively, to start the year during separate calls with investors.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/File

CASPER — This year is off to a solid start for both of the major companies mining coal in Wyoming.

Arch Resources and Peabody Energy announced net first-quarter income of $198.1 million and $268.5 million, respectively, during separate calls with investors on Thursday.

