SHERIDAN — The third Ramaco Research Rodeo was hosted at Sheridan College last week and allowed figures in the coal industry to share findings, which laid out ways to maximize coal use and ways to increase environmental friendliness.

Ramaco’s partnerships with outside entities have helped to discover a deposit of rare earth elements at Brook Mine. The coal industry has also advanced research relating to the creation of synthetic carbon fiber and graphite with coal.

