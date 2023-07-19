Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

Buffalo Grazing - Yellowstone Bison - National Park Wyoming

 Theron Stripling III

CODY — “We missed the three most patriotic holidays in America,” Cody Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2673 Commander Todd Beier said about the nearly one-and-a-half month suspension the post recently went through. “It didn’t just affect our lives or our post, it affected civilians, as well.”

Since the suspension, which halted all VFW activities and closed the building, the VFW has been cleared of all complaints by the State VFW.

