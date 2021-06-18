Laramie Interfaith and Family Promise of Albany County recently announced the opening of a new office to support Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program efforts in Albany County.
The office, located in the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance offices at 528 S. Adams St., is dedicated to serving Albany County residents who have questions and need assistance with ERAP. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The ERAP office is a joint venture between Laramie Interfaith and Family Promise of Albany County. The organizations have previous experience working with rental assistance programming. Laramie Interfaith and Family Promise were awarded funding from the Albany County Commissioners for the office through funding provided by the state.
“Clients should be aware that the application process can take quite a while,” Laramie Interfaith Executive Director Joshua Watanabe said in a news release. “Because of this, anyone looking for help should call and set up an appointment with an ERA processor. We will attempt to be as efficient as possible but want to ensure folks are getting all of the rent assistance they need.”
Residents in need of assistance can apply for multiple months of assistance, and the program is open to a wide range of incomes. Applicants must still be able to demonstrate financial hardship and housing instability primarily as a result of or due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis. This can include loss of job/income, unpaid sick leave or numerous options the ERAP staff will walk clients through in processing.
Residents should note that at this time, the office is not open for walk-ins and those who request assistance must pre-schedule all appointments. Any appointments for assistance should be made by calling the Laramie Interfaith main phone number 307-742-4240 and selecting the case management option.
“The FPAC team is excited to have the opportunity to assist with this project. It can be a daunting task for folks to access the help they need,” Executive Director of Family Promise Cole Nutter said. “The hope is that our experience can make that task easier.”
Watanabe added: “Our goal is to get as many people as possible the help they need to stay in their homes. We know our community has struggled through this crisis, but we’re here to help.”
ERAP was launched in late April through the Wyoming Department of Family Services with funds awarded to the state through Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, on Dec. 27, 2020. Through this program, Wyoming was allocated $200 million to go toward the ERAP program; $180 million which must be used to provide direct assistance to eligible households.
Laramie Interfaith is a 501c3 nonprofit started in 1989, though the actions began much earlier in the early 1980’s. Interfaith’s mission has always been to help those in need and find ways to keep people from slipping through the cracks. Its mission is to help neighbors meet their basic needs.
For more information about ERAP, visit the state website: https://dfs.wyo.gov/assistance-programs/home-utilities-energy-assistance/emergency-rental-assistance-program-erap/.