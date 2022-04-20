Commercial flights at Laramie Regional Airport resumed Tuesday after more than a week of cancellations because of a malfunctioning piece of equipment.
Known as an automated surface observation system, the equipment helps pilots monitor the weather to ensure safe landing conditions. The Federal Aviation Administration requires the airport use the equipment for all commercial flights.
The cancellations started April 11 when the system began malfunctioning.
The FAA, which owns the equipment, contracted the National Weather Service to fix the broken sensor. While originally all the necessary repair materials were expected to arrive Friday, the equipment wasn’t fixed until Monday afternoon, said airport Executive Administrator Rachael Mrozinsky.
“We are thankful for the diligence of the National Weather Service and the FAA for getting this back into service for us and getting commercial flights back on their way in and out of Laramie,” Mrozinsky said Monday afternoon.
Travelers posted on the airport’s Facebook page expressing frustration over what they view as a lack of communication from the airport and airline. United Express reportedly listed flights as scheduled until the last minute, leading to confusion over whether or not people would be able to go through with their travel plans.
Some travelers opted to change their flights to Cheyenne or Denver and rent vehicles to make it to and from the airport. Others tried to connect with rides through social media.
In the midst of the equipment failure, a group of pilots and users of the airport released an open letter listing grievances with the airport's management. Among other concerns, the letter questions if the cancellations could have been avoided or better handled.
“The management of Laramie Regional Airport has failed this community and its users,” the letter says. “At the most basic level, an airport manager is responsible for the operations, safety and maintenance of the airport. What we have seen is an intense focus on revenue at the cost of all other duties.”
Airport Director Amy Terrell said that she and the Laramie Regional Airport board have worked to maintain compliance with state and federal agencies and value safety as a priority.
“Any suggestion that the board, the director or airport staff are lax in their obligations, (including) collecting and reporting truthful and accurate information on its operations, is blatantly false,” Terrell said. “The Laramie Regional Airport is proud of the working relationships it has fostered with its state and federal partners, as well as the network of airport managers and directors across the state.”
The airport board plans to meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Cowboy Aviation Center to debrief after the equipment malfunction.