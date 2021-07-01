The Albany County Board of Commissioners have approved a budget for the coming fiscal year that includes a $250,000 transfer to the salary reserve account.
The county’s general fund expenditures total $14.5 million, plus $14 million in grant expenditures and $11.4 million in special fund revenue expenditures, among other appropriation requirements.
General fund expenditures include $4.1 million for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Albany County Detention Center, $1 million for the Albany County Attorney’s Office and $786,000 for the Road and Bridge Department.
Treasurer Tracy Fletcher said the county received a surplus in federal PILT funds of $694,133 beyond what it had budgeted. PILT stands for Payments in Lieu of Taxes and is a transfer from the federal government to local entities to offset property tax losses due to the presence of federal lands.
“That translates directly to having more cash on hand,” she said.
That bump left the county with $1.3 million still to be appropriated as of Monday’s budget hearing. Commissioner Heber Richardson moved to transfer $250,000 to the salary reserve account, a new fund that was created last year.
“It gives some certainty to our employees, to see that we’re deliberately doing that, as opposed to leaving it in the general fund,” he said.
The commissioners decided to leave the remainder of the budget’s unappropriated funds as cash on hand.
Fletcher and County Clerk Jackie Gonzalez both said this year’s budget was perhaps the easiest they’ve ever had to balance in their combined years of public service. However, both expressed concern about possible lean years ahead.
“Wyoming takes a little while to catch up with the rest of the world,” Fletcher said.
The county budget was also boosted by almost $3.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which won’t be a recurring income source.
“Funding from the federal government to the state to the county may not be what we’ve been accustomed to in the past,” Gonzales said. “I believe with great, sound judgement and being conservative, that we’ve taken an approach where we have money aside so that in future years the funds are there.”
Commissioner Pete Gosar also expressed gratitude for an easy-to-balance budget.
“It’s nice to be in a place where you could not be so close to the bone,” he said.