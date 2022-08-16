Boomerang Writer
As voters made their way past the national names on their primary ballots, they chose between candidates that will have an impact on daily life closer to their homes in Albany County.
There were two seats up for election for the Albany County Commission in Tuesday’s election. Incumbent Democratic candidate Pete Gosar was unopposed on the primary Democratic ticket. On the Republican ballot, incumbent candidate Heber Richardson was challenged by Tony Kirchhoefer and Terri Jones.
The two candidates who win the general election will serve alongside Commissioner Sue Ibarra.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s Albany County primary were unavailable as of press time for today’s print edition of the Boomerang. Visit laramieboomerang.com to read an updated version of this story and view results and more primary coverage.
While off-year elections typically put local offices under the microscope, this year the race for the commission was partially overshadowed by the race for Wyoming’s only U.S. House Representative seat and the local race for Albany County Sheriff, which included multiple candidates on both sides of the political aisle.
As the Republican candidates waited for results to come in, they had a moment to reflect on the 2022 election season so far.
“You know you did everything you could, and now it’s up to the people to decide which is the way it should be,” Kirchhoefer said.
For his campaign, Kirchhoefer said a primary focus was increasing his name recognition as he was less known than other candidates. He said between campaigning in all areas of the county from Centennial to Rock River, he felt the interactions he had with voters were promising.
Richardson said he appreciates that while the commission candidates may disagree on policy issues, they were able to keep their arguments formal and refrain from attacking each other personally.
“I appreciate that elections in Albany County are fairly civil,” he said. “I’m glad that most of the differences are related to issues. They don’t descend into being personal in terms of the discourse.”
Jones did not respond to a request for comment by the Boomerang’s press time.
Gosar said his focus has been on making sure he’s doing his best rather than worrying about other candidates.
“We’re just focused on getting messages out, meeting people and learning what their concerns are and the solution,” he said. “It’s more about running the best campaign you can and letting the rest take care of itself.”
He added that no matter what the results of the November elections end up being, he would stand by the integrity of the results unless there was obvious evidence suggesting otherwise.
“I think it’s really important that going forward that candidates live by the results and don’t challenge elections unless there’s real evidence,” he said.