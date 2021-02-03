The Albany County Board of Commissioners moved forward in creating working groups in cooperation with the Laramie City Council while also appointing another new member to the Planning and Zoning Commission during a meeting Tuesday.
During last week’s joint work session with the council, both bodies agreed to appoint members to each of three new groups. The elected officials created the three groups after sharing their individual priorities and discussing how the two elected bodies could best collaborate.
One group, joined by Commissioner Sue Ibarra, will consider the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, an environmental advisory committee and other environmental issues. Ibarra will join councilors Sharon Cumbie, Erin O’Doherty and Pat Gabriel.
Commissioner Heber Richardson joined the working group that will consider high-priority growth areas and infrastructure, which also includes councilors Jessica Stalder, Brian Harrington and Paul Weaver.
A third group, to include Commissioner Pete Gosar, will tackle intergovernmental cooperation and planning. Gosar will join councilors Jayne Pearce, Andi Summerville and Bryan Shuster.
Commissioners also discussed immediate next steps for the working groups, such as how to create goals, how to maintain accountability, how to educate councilors about statutory restrictions guiding commission work and how to bring county staff into the groups.
Richardson said there are more statutes guiding commission activities than there are guiding the city council.
“If we meet with them to set goals, that’s one thing,” Richardson said. “To execute goals probably has to be led by the county because we have more limitations than the city does.”
Ibarra cautioned the commission not to get “bound up” with the limitations of statutory regulations and lose sight of the goals of collaboration in the process.
The commission appointed Maura Hanning to the Planning and Zoning Commission after interviewing applicants Tuesday morning. The unexpired term in replacement of David Cunningham ends January 2022.
Hanning has 18 years of experience as a geologist and has also served on the city’s Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment.
Ibarra said the commission was lucky to have several qualified and experienced applicants as she put forward Hanning’s name. Hanning ran for County Commission in 2018.
The Planning and Zoning Commission oversees land-use planning and permitting in the county.
“I’d like to see a woman on the commission,” Ibarra said.