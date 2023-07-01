Albany County Commissioners had a special meeting this week to address funding within state and county programs, namely for the State Opioid Response (SOR) and the Community Juvenile Service Board (CJSB).
The SOR started receiving funds in September 2019 and has been awarded grants every year since. At Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve increasing the program’s funding by $57,500.
“What we originally awarded, they increased it,” said Bailey Quick, Albany County grants manager.
Heather Carter, the director of the Albany County Court Supervised Treatment Program (ACCSTP), shared that the purpose of the funding has changed over time.
“Initially this funding was able to be utilized for participants that had either an Opioid Use Disorder or Stimulant Use Disorder diagnosis,” she wrote in an email. “In September 2022, this was changed to only Opioid Use Disorder diagnosis. The mission of the grant is to address the opioid crisis by increasing access to Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), reducing unmet treatment needs and reducing opioid related deaths through the provision of prevention, treatment and recovery activities for opioid use disorder.”
Since the beginning of its funding, the program has provided assistance to many within the community. Carter shared the SOR’s services include transportation to inpatient treatment centers, providing financial aid for transitional housing, providing clothing, and offering substance abuse treatment and case management services.
Carter added that the increase in funding will allow the SOR to continue providing services at an even higher level.
“This funding is extremely important to our program and participants. We have been able to accomplish many positive things for our qualified participants by being able to tackle barriers such as homelessness, unemployment, etc.,” she said. “The opioid crisis absolutely affects Albany County and ACCSTP is committed to continue to provide support for those we are able.
“While I cannot speak for the county commissioners, I will note that in my 14 months as director of ACCSTP, the commissioners have been supportive of the court treatment programs and alternatives to incarceration for individuals battling addiction.”
Moreover, Steve Hamaker, CEO for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming and chair of the Albany County CJSB, explained that his program consists of local stakeholders who seek to advise, collaborate, and improve the local juvenile justice system.
“We bring together interested professionals, elected officials, experts, and community members working to ensure our local youth are receiving the best available evidence-based services and decision making throughout their involvement in the juvenile justice system,” Haymaker said in an email.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to approve amending the county’s agreement with the state.
“While our community already works to ensure that our work is rooted in the best available science, we are currently reviewing our processes to find improvements and changes that may not have been available or known when our work began,” Hamaker wrote.
“For example, Albany County uses a list of objective criteria to advise the prosecutor on service recommendations for youth entering the legal system (such as service referrals, diversion, court or treatment). We are currently reviewing the objective criteria to see if we can make any revisions or additions to improve the recommendations.”
Haymaker acknowledged the role stakeholders have had in the development and overall success of the juvenile justice system.
“Our county has a strong juvenile justice system and is a leader in the state for juvenile justice, thanks in part to strong stakeholder involvement and the contributions of local experts,” he said.
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.