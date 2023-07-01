Albany County logo

Albany County Commissioners had a special meeting this week to address funding within state and county programs, namely for the State Opioid Response (SOR) and the Community Juvenile Service Board (CJSB).

The SOR started receiving funds in September 2019 and has been awarded grants every year since. At Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve increasing the program’s funding by $57,500.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

