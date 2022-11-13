Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, listens to testimony during the House Judiciary Committee meeting on March 11, 2021, inside the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — A Wyoming legislative committee will support a bill aimed at protecting vulnerable adults from financial exploitation – something stakeholders testified is a big issue.

The Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to sponsor a bill that would require those in leadership positions at financial institutions to report suspected exploitation of vulnerable adults to their institution.

