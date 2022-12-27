Wyoming State Capitol

Lights shine around the Wyoming State Capitol on Jan. 20, 2022, in downtown Cheyenne.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle file

CHEYENNE — Committee chairs in the Wyoming Legislature said they were proud of the bills to come out of the interim, after working through a broad spectrum of issues over the past 10 months.

Nearly 100 bills have already been filed that were sponsored by committees for the 2023 general session, which begins Jan. 10. Lawmakers will spend more than two months addressing legislation such as military leave for state employees, Medicaid expansion, school crosswalks and safety, and the creation of a tavern and entertainment liquor license.

