CHEYENNE – Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee on Monday rejected a draft bill that would have increased the penalty for hitting and killing someone with a vehicle in a crosswalk or school zone.

The bill would have created a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both for someone who “operates or drives a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, and his conduct is the proximate cause of the death of another person” in a crosswalk or school zone. It failed during the first day of a two-day interim meeting in Casper.

