CHEYENNE — The Senate Appropriations Committee voted to remove a $50 million endowment to the Tomorrow Scholarship Fund that was previously approved by the Education Committee.
Legislators made the decision Thursday afternoon in hopes of saving the bill for discussion among the Senate Committee of the Whole and finding a better way to fund the program. Chairman Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, assured members of the Education Committee he would bring follow-up amendments to address the funding, whether that be the full $50 million or a smaller amount.
He was supported by Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, who said he believed if the large appropriation was included in the bill before it was introduced, it would fail. He wanted a fair discussion on the merits of creating the scholarship, rather than involving money.
“So, we’re going to save you from yourself,” Perkins said.
But without the $50 million endowment up front by the Wyoming Legislature, the program will have to wait. No scholarship can be awarded until the fund meets a minimum $50 million. The original language of the bill appropriates dollars through earnings and investments, but will take more than a few years to meet the goal.
The Tomorrow Scholarship would be created through the passing of House Bill 31 in an effort to support non-traditional students in Wyoming. They have the opportunity to receive up to $7,200 in financial assistance, with the main requirements being the student is age 24 or older, holds residency for more than one year and agrees to register with the Department of Workforce Services for applicable training assistance.
Unlike the Hathaway Scholarship, students who have been convicted of a crime are able to apply as long as they are not incarcerated.
It has been highly supported not only by the University of Wyoming and community colleges across the state, but by industry leaders. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees Executive Director Erin Taylor told senators this is because the scholarship also goes toward student workforce certification and growth efforts.
“We have a long list of industry supporters who are behind this, because a trained and skilled workforce is their primary need right now,” she said. “This is ranging anywhere from mining, to petroleum, to truck drivers, to nurses.”
The Senate Committee of the Whole will consider the bill in the coming days without the $50 million appropriation and debate if they want to fund the program from the start.