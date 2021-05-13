CHEYENNE — After failing twice earlier this year, Medicaid expansion is back on the table in the Wyoming Legislature.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Interim Committee voted to sponsor a Medicaid expansion bill that would provide health care coverage to an estimated 24,000 residents whose annual income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, or roughly $17,775 for an individual. If the Legislature holds a special session, tentatively discussed for mid-July, the bill would be considered during that time.
Medicaid expansion, which comes with a federal match of 90% of what each state must pay, has been available to states for nearly a decade, since passage of the Affordable Care Act, and Wyoming lawmakers have repeatedly defeated the measure due to concerns about cost, long-term uncertainty and federal oversight.
However, during the Legislature’s session earlier this year, there was an unprecedented level of momentum seen for the passage of expansion. One proposal — which mirrors the bill advanced by the committee Tuesday — passed the state House of Representatives for the first time, and a second bill also passed a Senate committee, but never received a hearing on the Senate floor before a procedural deadline.
The newfound momentum was partially a result of new incentives being offered to the 12 states, including Wyoming, that have declined to expand Medicaid coverage to their low-income residents. While Medicaid expansion would cost Wyoming $20 million in its first biennium, a new incentive would give Wyoming a temporary boost to its traditional Medicaid coverage, raising the federal match from 50% to 55% for those residents already covered.
In total, that incentive would save Wyoming an estimated $54 million, meaning Medicaid expansion would net the state a savings of $34 million over its initial biennium of implementation.
Lawmakers on the Revenue Committee heard an extensive overview of Medicaid expansion and related estimates from Wyoming Department of Health officials during Tuesday’s meeting in Riverton. Stefan Johansson, the department’s deputy director, noted roughly 64% of the population covered by expansion are currently uninsured, and more than half of the expansion-eligible population are low-income women. Johansson also noted a study that projected Medicaid expansion would allow the state to avoid three to four deaths each year.
Department officials also told the committee that the two-year incentive from the federal American Rescue Plan would be available regardless of whether the Legislature were to authorize it during a special session this summer or during its budget session next spring. Wyoming could also withdraw from Medicaid expansion if lawmakers wanted to.
However, some legislators who attended the meeting remained opposed to the proposal altogether. While testifying to the committee, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, pulled a carrot from a bag, using the prop as a metaphor for what the federal government was trying to bribe states into with its latest relief package.
“This is the image of what we have here: We have the carrot that’s being dangled here, and this is the state Legislature that either takes the carrot and expands that government spending — and they’re printing money … but we’re going to send it to our grandkids, and they’re going to pay this,” said Bouchard, who is running against Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., in the 2022 GOP primary.
Medicaid expansion, Bouchard argued, was another “entitlement” from the federal government that would deter people from entering the post-pandemic workforce.
In response, committee co-chair Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, noted the government already provides many services, from road construction to public building maintenance, to the citizens of Wyoming.
“We’re going to probably all draw Social Security, Lord willing, someday, and I don’t think any of us are going to turn it down. … So all of us have contradictions,” Harshman said. “So we’re just trying to find the right thing to do for these 25,000 poor people, mainly women. I don’t know that this is the right answer, but we’re going to continue looking at it and studying it.”
Upon returning from lunch, Harshman, who served two terms as Wyoming’s Speaker of the House, directed lawmakers to stick to informational discussions, making a pointed remark about Bouchard’s use of a prop.
“We’re not going to pull rabbits out of the hat, and I apologize as chairman,” Harshman said. “If I’d had a big, old gavel, I would have smashed it down, but we just really want information, and as elected officials, we want to give folks that courtesy. But I don’t want any 20-minute campaign speeches. Life’s too short.”
In the afternoon portion of Tuesday’s meeting, lawmakers heard from several residents, with a handful more testifying in support of Medicaid expansion than those who spoke against it. Lawmakers also heard from a few industry groups, with representatives from the Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Medical Society maintaining their support for Medicaid expansion, while a lobbyist for the libertarian Wyoming Liberty Group opposed the measure.
Several in favor of expansion spoke of the urgent medical needs facing many residents in the state. Cheyenne resident Angela Silvester spoke of her son’s experiences after qualifying for a Medicaid waiver, stating his “whole world opened up” for him through access to specialists to address his developmental disabilities.
“He still has challenges, and always will, but he can communicate, he has opportunities to go out into the community with his peers, and I have someone that can watch my son and knows and loves him and understands him,” she said. “Without Medicaid, we would not have known or had access to these programs and specialists.”
But Silvester added she knows many people who don’t meet the same eligibility requirements that her son did, and she encouraged the committee to vote in favor of Medicaid expansion.
Others spoke from their experience in the medical field of the need for Medicaid expansion. Roger Gose, a longtime physician in Riverton, said the measure was needed as a “hand up” for many residents across the state due to the high cost of quality health care.
“In conclusion, I would simply say that in expanding Medicaid, you are supporting a rural health care system in dire need of support,” Gose said, echoing a point a few expansion proponents made regarding Wyoming’s high levels of currently uncompensated care. “At the same time, you’re providing a health care safety network for those with the greatest need.”
However, other residents who testified argued the proposal was further fostering a culture of governmental dependence. Casper resident Kathy Ide argued the new federal incentive “is not something that will make Wyoming stronger.”
“It is a bribe that masquerades as a compassionate string to bind us together, but in reality, it’s a rope that will choke our state with socialized medicine becoming more deeply entrenched in Wyoming,” Ide said.
Lawmakers also heard from several, including state lawmaker Rep. Bob Wharff, R-Evanston, who claimed the rollout of Medicaid expansion had been negative for states such as Montana and Utah, arguing it caused hospitals to lose revenue and wait lists to grow. However, officials from the Wyoming Hospital Association firmly pushed back on those claims, with Eric Boley, the association’s president, citing a letter from the Montana Hospital Association president that found the state’s experiences with expansion to be beneficial.
“(Medicaid expansion) has helped stimulate the economy (in Montana),” Boley said. “It’s brought additional funding into their state. Their hospitals are all better off than they were before. None of their hospitals are in jeopardy of closing right now. They have services that are actually being offered now, so they’re generating new jobs in their communities.”
The wide range of claims thrown out during the committee ultimately drew a sharp comment from committee co-chair Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, as the meeting drew to a close.
“It is disappointing to me, as a long-term member of this Legislature, to hear so many falsehoods from the same people over and over,” Case said. “I have never experienced it quite like this, and it kind of is a sign of our times, where people, they get something on the internet, then you see the same thing from five different people, but it still doesn’t make it true.”
“I’m urging us to pass it for a special session,” he added. “And if we don’t have a special session, I’m urging it to be passed and introduced into the budget session (next year).”
While plans have not been finalized, legislative leaders have mentioned the week of July 12-16 as the most likely time frame for a special session, which would be the second in as many years for the Wyoming Legislature.