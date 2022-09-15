Leigh Anne Manlove

Screenshot from a YouTube video uploaded to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove’s campaign website, July 21, 2021.

CHEYENNE — In its last piece of business in a two-day meeting, the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to sponsor a bill clarifying the necessary qualifications for district attorneys in the state, as well as county and prosecuting attorneys.

A draft addressing this subject was suggested by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, at the committee’s May meeting in Lander. At the time, Zwonitzer referenced the ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove and her potential suspension or disbarment. If either of these were to occur, Manlove would not be able to practice law for at least a time, preventing her from carrying out vital functions, Zwonitzer said.

