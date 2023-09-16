Hell's Half Acre Wyoming

Hell’s Half Acre, west of Casper, is seen in this 2009 image.

 Jeff Goetz

Hell’s Half Acre, an area west of Casper known for its geologic landmarks, could see long-shut gates open to the public once more.

A committee composed of the Natrona County Parks and Recreation Department, Visit Casper and subcommittee members of the Natrona County Outdoor Rec Collaborative wants to reopen the Hell’s Half Acre trailhead and restore the interior for tourists. It estimates that the project will cost about $200,000.

