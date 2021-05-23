The city of Laramie announced the completion of two minor solar projects at the Laramie Community Recreation Center and the Laramie Ice & Event Center.
In addition to two ground mounted 25-watt solar powered arrays, three informational kiosk displays were installed in the lobbies of the recreation center, Ice & Event Center and the Laramie High School cafeteria, according to a news release from the city.
The kiosk monitor data on daily and weekly solar energy production, the release stated, and display the data in real time in a comprehensible and accessible way. Performance charts are also available to the public and includes data on the amount of carbon dioxide saved.
“The kiosks will hopefully show folks that solar is viable and maybe encourage more development of residential or commercial solar [projects] in our community,” Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer said.
He added that the systems themselves are one small step in the larger goal of chasing carbon neutrality.
Funding for this project, which totaled around $160,136, was provided by the Rocky Mountain Power Blue Sky program. Essentially, Rocky Mountain Power customers can make donations to the program, which effectively serve as the primary budget source for grant awards, Feezer said.
Laramie received $120,000 from Blue Sky participants, which relieved the city of some of the financial obligations for installation. According to Feezer, the grant money lowered the cost of systems purchase and installation to $40,000.
“[It was] a great investment for our community,” Feezer said, “[and] the grant made this project possible.”
The solar project, from inception to realization, took less than two years to complete.
“Without the Blue Sky program and the customers who contribute to the program, I don’t know that the city would have completed this installation as quickly as we did,” Feezer said.
IMPACT
The overall impact the solar arrays will have is minimal, Feezer admitted, because of state imposed regulations on small scale solar and wind energy installation. It’s estimated that only 2% of the recreation center’s annual usage will be powered by the sun; at the Ice & Event Center, solar powered annual usage is closer to 7%.
Although these reductions are minute compared to the amount of energy used at the facilities, Feezer believes that every little bit helps.
“More importantly (the installation) shows that solar projects can be implemented,” he said.
Feezer added that people in the Laramie community should concern themselves more with carbon neutral energy resources to ensure clean air and water are accessible to everyone.
“Everyone can do their part,” he said, by driving less or looking into installing solar panels at home or work.
He also said encouraging the push for carbon neutrality and further supporting solar projects of any capacity is important, as it increases the pressure on power companies to provide more renewable energy options for the community.
ABOUT BLUE SKY
Blue Sky was established in 2000 and provides customers a platform to support renewable energy in the West. In essence, the program offers tangible solutions for climate action by helping residents, small business and municipalities support renewable energy and environmental stewardship.
In its 20 years of operation, the program has obtained over 135,000 participants, according to a news release on the official website, and was named by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory as one of the top five utility programs of its kind.
In the city of Laramie’s recommended fiscal year 2022 “Budget in Brief” document, other carbon reduction projects are outlined, including suggested budget allocations for carbon reducing add-ons in fleet replacement (up to $330,000 during the next four years), low emissions equipment and energy efficiency evaluations and improvements at city facilities.
Additionally, another solar installation is being considered for the Household Hazardous Waste building at the landfill, according to the budget outline.
Laramie also has environmental stewardship goals that explore retail-use plastic bag policies, river sedimentation interventions and expansion of recycling opportunities (for example adopting a glass recycling program for the city).