Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, left, and Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, listen while Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-24 supplemental budget during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE — While the Wyoming Community College Commission has only one major supplemental budget request, it also appealed to state lawmakers Friday to fund the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship Program.
Gov. Mark Gordon recommended $35 million go toward the program in his 2023-24 supplemental budget, which would help meet the $50 million threshold for scholarships to start being awarded. Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship was signed into law by Gordon following the 2022 budget session, with a $10 million appropriation to the endowment fund from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.
Another $5 million will still need to be awarded to the fund if the Wyoming Legislature appropriates the $35 million during the upcoming general session, but Gordon hopes private partners will have the opportunity to contribute.
The commission supported the governor’s request in the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee meeting Friday. The money would go toward a program designed for nontraditional students.
To qualify, students must be 24 or older, have not earned a bachelor’s degree and not be eligible for a Hathaway Scholarship, as well as register with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for applicable training assistance.
They will have to repay the scholarship amounts received, which will go back into the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship expenditure account.
“It’s about the economic vitality of our state,” said WCCC Executive Director Sandy Caldwell, as she advocated for the program. “We know that this will help provide a trained workforce when you’re talking about the certificate and the associate degree level. We also know that the bachelor’s degree begins to create new business and industry in your state.”
Caldwell attended the meeting with leaders of the commission, as well as fellow presidents of community colleges. WCCC Chief Fiscal Officer Michael Swank made the commission’s main supplemental budget request of $369,000 for a capital construction prioritization model, instead of continuing a manual process that officials say has been difficult and time-consuming.
The $35 million was not among the supplemental budget proposals, but the discussion was sparked by the governor’s interest in aligning workforce programs with the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship, as well as compensation for community colleges and its limited scope of revenue.
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, asked commission representatives if they would rather fund the program, or have a one-to-one match or a state block grant for community colleges. Caldwell said both.
“They serve two different audiences,” she said. “The college funding that we are requesting helps to operate the actual colleges, and we know that they’ve had significant erosion that we’ve been able to track since 2010. And definitely a diminishing resource for them is contracted to the system.”
“Wyoming’s Tomorrow funds students, and it doesn’t go to the colleges. It goes to the students to pay for their post-secondary education.”
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, wanted to know what the primary purpose of the program was, though, besides just providing a community college education. He also hoped in the description of the goal there would be metrics for economic viability and benefits for the community.
Caldwell said there are multiple components to success, such as their strategic statewide college system plan, legislative secondary attainment strategic plan and aligning with the economic development strategy of the Wyoming Business Council. They are still defining the metrics of success, but she said it’s not because the data and information isn’t there – they just want to make sure they’re asking the right questions.
“We know that when you raise the training and the post-secondary credential, whether that be through a certificate, an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree,” she said, “it is the number one predictor of long-term economic prosperity for both an individual and a state.”