Sen. Kinskey-Sen. Hicks JAC

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, left, and Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, listen while Gov. Mark Gordon presents his 2023-24 supplemental budget during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — While the Wyoming Community College Commission has only one major supplemental budget request, it also appealed to state lawmakers Friday to fund the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship Program.

Gov. Mark Gordon recommended $35 million go toward the program in his 2023-24 supplemental budget, which would help meet the $50 million threshold for scholarships to start being awarded. Wyoming’s Tomorrow Scholarship was signed into law by Gordon following the 2022 budget session, with a $10 million appropriation to the endowment fund from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account.

