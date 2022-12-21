...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 55 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly
along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted
include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga,
Shirley Basin, and Baggs.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from 2 PM MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Volunteers from Elks Lodge No. 582 are preparing for a Christmas feast to take place Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. All members of the community are welcome to the free event.
Kenny Curry, left, and son Martin Curry enjoy the Christmas dinner at the Laramie Elks lodge with other family members Patti, Montana and Erica Curry (not pictured) in 2021. This year’s dinner will mark the 38th year of the tradition.
The volunteers at Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582 are once again preparing to feed hundreds of people during a community dinner on Christmas Day.
This year will mark the 38th iteration of the tradition, when volunteers gather to cook, serve and eat a free meal with anyone who comes through the door.
Between 400-600 people attend the dinner each year depending on the weather, said Gina Cookson, who has coordinated the event for over 22 years.
Elks also delivers meals to individuals, as well as groups such as Laramie Senior Housing, upon request. This year, 50 people had requested meal delivery by Monday.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicted a sunny Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25, with a high nearing 40 degrees, which could mean more people will attend and meal delivery drivers won’t have to navigate piles of snow as they have in previous years.
Those who attend the meal in person will find an opportunity to relax with friends and family or meet new people and be with a community.
“Maybe they don’t have anywhere else to go or they just don’t want to cook,” Cookson said.
The dinner room is set up with small tables and community tables, where strangers can sit together. This is where nostalgic conversation about past Christmas memories often comes up, volunteer Debbie Cheesbrough said.
The warm feeling the holiday event brings comes not only from a square meal, but also from the act of giving.
“It’s better to give than receive,” Cookson said. “That’s the spirit of Christmas.”
This year, Elks collected 35 turkeys to cook for the meal. Volunteers will help prep the birds Friday, then University of Wyoming Assistant Manager of Dining Services Cindy Bernaski and her husband, Joel, will help cook them at Washakie Dining Center.
Elks also plans to serve 120 dozen cookies, along with the traditional holiday fare such as potatoes, green beans and rolls.
The food comes from Elks volunteers and donations from throughout the community.
“Our merchants and businesses have really stepped up this year,” Cheesbrough said of the contributions the group has collected so far.
This also is the first year the group received a donation from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, a program Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon leads to address food insecurity.
Gordon also donated to Laramie’s Shop with a Cop program, which provides some meals for families facing food insecurity, Cheesbrough said.
The Elks volunteers said they were grateful for the donation, and that it lifted their spirits while working to plan the event.
Any Christmas dinner attendees who would like to make a donation are welcome to, though it is not required. Anyone wishing to volunteer for the event should contact Cookson at 307-399-4601.