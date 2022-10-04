Boomerang Writer
The University of Wyoming Black Studies Center is inviting students and members of the greater Laramie community to engage in conversations about Martin Luther King Jr.’s messaging and legacy.
The conversations will take the form of three “lunch and learn” sessions, where the public is invited to meet in Room 115 of the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center or join via Zoom to learn about King and discuss anti-racism in today’s context.
The sessions will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, noon on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 at noon. The public is welcome to attend in-person or via Zoom with the link uwyo.zoom.us/j/93703348873.
“We’re going to be able to make this a space where it becomes this continued conversation about Dr. King’s legacy,” UWBSC Director Fredrick Douglass Dixon said. “The overarching goal is to extend what we know now by using Dr. King’s words.”
He explained that the sessions would offer attendees a chance to expand their knowledge of King beyond the “I Have a Dream Speech” and the March on Washington that is commonly taught in schools.
During the sessions, scholars will guide the group through an examination of King’s final text, titled “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?”.
“The UWBSC takes the position that centering King’s theoretical perspectives from this text as an interpretive lens will provide pathways to build bridges between the all-too-often divisive worlds of black and white, conservative, and liberal, working class and elite, and democrat and republican,” reads a material for the event.
The examination is meant to inspire people to be engaged with King’s messages of antiracism before the UWBSC holds a second event celebrating his legacy in January, Dixon said.
“(It) places him in a position that’s outside of what’s taught in schools,” Dixon said. “And if that is the case, then this is the perfect space to have that conversation.”
