Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne

Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, listens during a session on March 2 at the Capitol. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

CHEYENNE — An announcement will be made regarding a complaint against state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, sometime before the Wyoming Legislature’s next general session begins in January.

The complaint was made by Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley in early March, and led to the Management Council meeting to discern whether a formal investigation was necessary. Senate and House leaders never commented on the outcome, however, nor did members of the committee.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

