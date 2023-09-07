The city of Laramie has announced the official launch of the THRIVE Business Resource Portal, an online platform designed to drive economic growth, foster business expansion, and facilitate informed decision-making among local entrepreneurs and business owners.
With a commitment to empowering local businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors, the THRIVE Business Resource Portal serves as a one-stop shop for a wide range of resources tailored to the needs of Laramie’s economic landscape, according to a Tuesday news release.
The initiative reinforces the city’s dedication to creating an environment conducive to sustainable growth and prosperity. The project is a partnership between the city and Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, with information contributed by the University of Wyoming College of Business and Main Street Alliance.
“The need for this information was identified in the economic development plan adopted in 2020 and the City Manager’s Office is thrilled to launch this resource portal in an effort to better support our business community,” City Manager Janine Jordan said in the release. “With the pandemic, it took longer than expected to create this resource; but, with the shared perseverance of our partners at the Chamber Business Alliance we’re looking forward to publishing, and subsequently continuing to tailor this information to suit the needs of our business community.”
Key features of the Economic Development Resource Portal include:
• National and state resources — The portal provides access to a comprehensive array of services to support businesses at every stage of the development journey. In this state and national resource database, Laramie’s business community will find a wealth of information to help them succeed.
• Local business resources — Entrepreneurs seeking to establish themselves in Laramie will benefit from the local resources toolkit. This feature can be used just like the national and state resource database, except that the toolkit has been tailored to fit Laramie’s needs.
• THRIVE survey results and resources — The city’s THRIVE Laramie Business Climate Survey conducted in 2022 revealed that local businesses considered client retention, staffing and recruitment, and supply chain issues to be significant concerns. Specific resources are identified to help address these issues and move businesses forward.
• Business census — To encourage collaboration between businesses and the city of Laramie, the census page allows business owners to share information about their business and to inquire about other city resources and information that might be useful.
• Municipal services — Navigating regulations and licenses can be challenging for businesses. The municipal services page provides ready insight into fire code compliance and zoning laws, licensing requirements and other regulatory considerations.
The city of Laramie invites businesses, investors, entrepreneurs, and community members to explore the Economic Development Resource Portal at www.cityoflaramie.org/1086. By providing a centralized platform for essential economic development resources, Laramie aims to foster sustainable economic growth and prosperity.
For questions or more information, contact Brannen Moan by calling 307-721-5362 or emailing bmoan@cityoflaramie.org.
