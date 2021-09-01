The number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by more than 1,000 over the weekend, according to Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state recorded 1,042 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID on Monday from Friday, along with 247 new probable cases
Also during the weekend, the state received new reports of 1,211 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases.
Combined, the numbers showed the state had 3,512 active COVID cases as of Monday, an increase of 78 from Friday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state, 572; Laramie County had 380; Uinta County had 341; Campbell had 302; Fremont and Sweetwater had 264; Teton had 194; Sheridan had 182; Albany had 139; Park had 121; Lincoln had 108; Hot Springs had 104; Converse had 96; Platte had 86; Goshen had 73; Johnson had 63; Carbon had 60; Washakie had 35; Weston had 33; Crook had 31; Big Horn had 30; Sublette had 20, and Niobrara had 14.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Every county in the state reported new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus over the weekend. Natrona County had the highest number of new cases in the state at 117, while Laramie County had 106 new cases.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 74,756 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming in March 2020. Of those, 70,409 have recovered.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized for treatment also increased over the weekend, growing by 10 from Friday to total 195.
The highest number of patients, 48, was found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had another 40 patients being treated for COVID.
Another 23 deaths tied to COVID
The deaths of another 23 Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which all occurred in August, brought to 858 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
The deaths included five Fremont County residents, three men and two women, who were all hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
Five Laramie County residents, three women and two men, also died in August. Three were hospitalized and one was a resident of a long-term care facility.
Other victims included an Albany County man and woman, a Big Horn County woman, a Campbell County woman and two Converse County women.
A Natrona County woman, a Park County woman, a Platte County man, a Sheridan County man, a Sublette County man, a Uinta County man and a Washakie County woman were also among the victims.