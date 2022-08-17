In the wake of Wyoming’s first campaign-finance filings of 2022, some lawmakers, candidates and elections watchers are raising concerns about accountability, lack of oversight and confusion.

In a year with “election integrity” on the ballot in numerous races, and what’s shaping up to be record spending, some fear new rules and a lack of proactive compliance checks by the secretary of state could result in inadvertent violations, or worse.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus