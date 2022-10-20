CASPER — In an effort to support farmers and ranchers — and the grasslands where they work — the United States Department of Agriculture will soon provide a new funding package for federal conservation assistance programs in Wyoming.

The goal of the agreement, signed Monday by USDA Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Gov. Mark Gordon, is to help Wyoming agricultural producers protect the ecosystems and natural resources on their lands, including migratory big game populations.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus