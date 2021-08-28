A new conservation easement on a ranch bordering the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest near Centennial will protect another parcel of intact habitat in an area frequented by elk, mule deer, pronghorn and other animals.
Al and Barb Johnson created the easement through the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on the 634-acre Terry Creek Ranch earlier this summer. The property sits on the west side of Sheep Mountain near Lake Owen, linking the Sheep Mountain stretch of national forest to the east with the Snowy Range to the west.
Leah Burgess, lands program manager for the foundation, explained a conservation easement is a voluntary agreement a landowner places on a deed that limits the scope and type of future development, thus protecting its conservation value and historic uses of the land, such as ranching.
“They still own the property to be bought and sold as usual,” she said. “It just puts some limitations on what they want to see future development to be.”
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust, Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, Ducks Unlimited and Wyoming Game and Fish Department, will hold and manage the conservation easement in perpetuity.
Since 2019, three other conservation easements have been created in the eastern Snowy Range foothills, protecting the passage of wildlife between the mountains and the plains along the Laramie and Little Laramie rivers.
Blake Henning, the foundation’s chief conservation officer, said herds of elk numbering in the hundreds are a common sight on the property.
“Not only does this property provide vital winter and yearlong range for elk, but elk migration routes funnel directly through it,” he said in a news release.
The property is located within the Upper Laramie River watershed, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department considers its streams and riparian areas to be crucial habitat. The area also falls within the range of the Sheep Mountain mule deer herd, which is a part of the ongoing Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative.
Earlier this summer, the Johnsons partnered with the U.S. Forest Service and Game and Fish to convert a half-mile of barbed-wire boundary fencing into wildlife-friendly fencing.
The volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground solicited volunteers and contributed 64 hours to the project, said intern Ashley Quick.
The new fencing features a smooth top wire, which allows easier passage over the fence amid steep, uneven terrain.
“It’s helping link two really big parcels of U.S. Forest Service land, so it’s opening up all the space for migration corridors, preventing injury and death for elk and letting them maintain their natural migration corridors,” she said.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation aims to work with willing landowners to establish conservation easements that protect winter range, summer range, migration corridors, calving grounds and other areas of importance to elk and other wildlife.
Burgess said a conservation easement is one way for families to leave a legacy.
“It’s having an impact,” she said.