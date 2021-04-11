The University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension Services is offering a five-day hands-on teaching camp for college-age students considering careers in ranch management. “The Wyoming Ranch Camp” retreat is hosted at the Queen Mountain Lodge on the Broadbent Ranch located in the Uinta Mountains near Evanston.
The camp is designed to teach students about the challenges faced when managing a ranch: raising cattle or sheep; growing wheat or hay; calving in the spring or fall.
“Those are thing that (agriculture) producers are faced with every single day,” said Hudson Hill, extension agriculture and horticulture educator.
The camp also provides an opportunity to showcase the diversity of production livestock agriculture and the different jobs involved with managing a range.
“Ag producers need to do things that make them happy,” Hill said, and presenting a diverse working environment can help students find fulfilling work.
Hill said a lot of knowledge can be gained out of reading books and attending college. But what they are offering participants is a chance to make realistic decisions about every facet involved in managing a range. In other words, they are teaching the next generation of agricultural field workers how to make successful business decisions instead of being told what to do, Hill said.
“The week is about them coming up with a ranch plan for this ranch,” he said, “[We’re] really talking about managing from the ground up.”
THE PROGRAM
Participants will be divvied into teams when they arrive at the lodge, Brian Sebade, extension agriculture and horticulture educator in Albany County, said.
“Very rarely do you not end up working with other folks,” Sebade said. He added running a ranch can easily become challenging and participants with differing backgrounds can work together to solve problems.
Sebade also said he wants to offer a platform that allows everyone to make connections and build lasting connections with other students and professionals.
Each day will entail different aspects of agriculture management. As an example, day one will focus on economics. Participants will learn the basics of developing solvent business plans and risk management, according to a newsletter released by the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
On subsequent days, participants will explore and tour parts of the ranch; learn ranch diversification — which according to The Land Network signals ecologically healthy rangelands and successful production livestock agriculture; and calculate stocking rates to promote responsible grazing.
“A good plan is being able to understand what you have available … and what is responsible,” Sebade said.
Other aspects will include taking plant clippings and soil profiles to determine what livestock are going to graze, how many to stock and how much they will feed. This segment is important because it gets students in the mindset of actively thinking about the amount of land being worked and the resources it produces, Sebade said.
Animal sciences and herd management, genetics, nutrition and health are also discussed.
“If we’re lucky, we’ll get to see lamb-docking (shortening of the tail), the first of the year,” Hill said.
Additionally, students will have the chance to work with artificial insemination and mineral supplementation.
At the end each group will present their collaborative management plans to a panel of extension personnel and ranchers who will then determine which plan would likely be most successful.
Although Ranch Camp is a workshop, the entire week is a contest. The group with the most successful business plan will be awarded a substantial prize, Hill said.
ABOUT THE CAMP AND REGISTERING
Broadbent Ranch is a comparatively large operation, according to Hill, bringing in between 9-10,000 head of cattle a year and 8-12,000 sheep a year.
The five-day Ranch Camp is funded in part by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation, which supports change in Wyoming through science, education and charity; and various other sponsors, including Wyoming Stock Growers, and Wyoming Cattlewomen — a volunteer-based beef industry.
The program is limited to 20 participants and requires a $200 tuition fee for lodging and meal provisions, according to the newsletter. Those who are interested are encouraged to complete a 300-word application letter that includes the name, address and a brief statement describing the applicant’s background and interest in the camp.
Scholarships in the amount of $200 are available and will be awarded based on the application statements and the order in which they are received.
For more information or to submit the application letter, email Chance Marshall at cmarsha1@uwyo.edu or Hudson Hill at hrhill@uwyo.edu.