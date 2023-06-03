Nedlog peroxide container

The Environmental Protection Agency, Wyoming Region 3 Regional Response team and with the help of Laramie Police and Fire departments disposed of an old peroxide container through a controlled detonation on May 25, 2023 at the Nedlog property located just south of Laramie.

 Courtesy

On May 24, 2023, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found an abandoned container of peroxide at The Nedlog and Williams Strategic Metals property, commonly known as the old cement factory, just off U.S. Highway 287 on the south end of town at 17 Sand Creek Rd.

The Wyoming Region 3 Regional Response team performed a controlled detonation of the container the next day with the help of the Laramie Fire and Police departments as well as the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

