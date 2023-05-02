Elk Mountain Ranch signs

Signs on Elk Mountain Ranch property mark the survey monument at the common corner with two sections of public land.

 Mike Vanata/WyoFile

Defendants in a multi-million-dollar trespass lawsuit maintained under questioning that the airspace they traversed while corner crossing to hunt on public land is shared with the public and is not the exclusive domain of the ranch owner who is suing them.

Four Missouri hunters targeted by Elk Mountain ranch owner Fred Eshelman told their stories in depositions filed April 12 in federal court in Casper. In dozens of pages, they answered questions posed by Eshelman’s attorney.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

