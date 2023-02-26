Elk Mountain Ranch fence

A fence guards private property at the Elk Mountain Ranch, site of a corner-crossing controversy.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

A judge won’t allow a real estate agent’s opinion to be used in determining damages in a civil trespass case that seeks some $7.75 million from hunters who passed through a ranch’s airspace.

U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl on Feb. 17 disallowed part of the opinion of James Reinhart, who said the value of the $31-million Elk Mountain Ranch could be diminished by “at least 30%” if corner crossing were legal. Skavdahl signed an order stating the agent’s opinion “is not relevant to the issues of damages in this case.”

