Cost of living graphic
Billion Photos via Shutterstock

CHEYENNE — A recent economic analysis showed how every resident in Wyoming continues to experience higher prices as they shop for groceries or pay rent.

The Wyoming Cost of Living Index was released earlier this month by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, which compares the price change of items such as food, housing and transportation in June and December of each year. Statewide inflation was at 7.3% for all items in December 2022, compared to the 10.1% inflation rate at the end of 2021.

