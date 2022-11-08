The unofficial election results for Laramie City Council were still coming in for the Albany County Commission race by the Laramie Boomerang’s deadline Tuesday night, but some preliminary results were available.
As of 11 p.m. only absentee ballots were left to be counted.
Complete results will be available at the Laramie Boomerang website wyomingnews.com/laramieboomerang.
Laramie City Council Ward 1
One seat will be filled.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Micah Richardson tallied 1,463 votes, and Allison Cunningham received 991.
Cunningham said earlier in the night she was “a bit surprised” at the results of the election being one vote in the lead at that time. She said that at this hour she did not want to set herself up for disappointment.
Communication was one issue as Cunningham and Richardson ran for a Laramie City Council seat in Ward 1.
On Election Day, both first-time candidates expressed the need to listen to constituents. Cunningham said that listening to constituents should be the first priority of the council when it convenes with its new members.
Cunningham said her experience with community services and her personal hardships make her a good fit for a council position.
Richardson said she leads the grant making team for the Wyoming Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization, plus her experience on the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission and a member of the Laramie Mainstreet’s Design Committee.
Richardson said the campaign allowed her to take time to get to know the area.
“I didn’t knock on as many doors as I wanted to knock on. I plan to continue to talk to people even if I am elected,” Richardson said on election day.
Both candidates said the experience of running for office was a positive one.
“Thankfully my experience was very civil. No attacks. No mudslingings. Respecting others is important. It’s OK to disagree on issues but it’s not OK to attack on other candidates,” Cunningham said.
Laramie City Council Ward 2
One seat will be filled.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Brandon Newman led with 879 votes, and Brett Glass received 700 votes.
Laramie City Council Ward 2 was a match between Glass, an experienced campaigner and Newman, a newcomer to local elections.
Glass is an electrical engineer, physicist and the owner of two Laramie businesses. He co-founded the Laramie Film Society and has served on Laramie’s Board of Adjustment, Solar Board and Wyoming Telecom Council.
Newman told the Laramie League of Women Voters that his leadership style is to bring the voices of Laramie residents to decision making process.
Glass said he hopes that his campaign will raise awareness about what he sees as a need for a different structure in city government. The change must be brought to the city council through a petition, and Glass said he would support it if he wins the election.
“We have what is known as a council and city manager form of government. It’s very much like the governance of a corporation. You have a board of directors and they hire a CEO and the CEO, who is not elected, runs the day to day operations of the city. There is not a single person who works full time in city hall who was directly elected by the people and directly accountable to them,” he said.
Newman would like to see the council’s attention turned to housing mental health awareness and infrastructure and jobs.
Though Newman heard “names that I probably shouldn’t have” in the primary, the general election had a much better tone.
“It’s been a different show. I’ve seen nothing but respect from my opponent, from the Democrat Party and the Republican Party, and any citizen I’ve seen, and I love Laramie for that,” Newman said.
His campaign, Newman said, “Showed the city trusted someone who hasn’t been a longtime resident of Laramie to run for public office.”
Glass said that being a Laramie resident longer than his opponent gave him the edge in the election, but he would not mind seeing him on the council in the future.
“I respect my opponent. I think he would be a good person to serve on council, too. And if I win I would not mind supporting him if he ran in the next election,” Glass said.
Laramie City Council Ward 3
Two seats will be filled.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Erin O’Doherty was ahead with 1,578 votes, Joe Shumway received 1,412 votes and Bern Haggerty received 873 votes.
“I’m happy to serve with either of those guys; they are fine people and we hope to keep making progress on the city council. I’m honored to have people’s votes,” O’Doherty said.
“I’ve been watching the results, Shumway said. “I think the margin is far enough that I feel comfortable that I’ll be on the city council again. I’m looking forward to working with the new city council. Elections are always some surprises, some things that change, some things that don’t change. As far as the city council, there are some really, really close races.”
“We’ll have a good team and are looking forward to working together net year and for the next two years,” Shumway said.
O’Doherty is the incumbent. She is a trained researcher with degrees in zoology and ecology and has served on the Laramie City Council for just under four years.
“Laramie will be served well by any two of the three of us running for Ward 3,” O’Doherty said. “I respect and admire the other two candidates. I’m just anxious to build on the progress we’ve made, and I’ve learned a few things having served for a term.”
In a forum sponsored by the Laramie League of Women voters, O’Doherty said the city should look at the many options available to increase availability of housing including using city land to build housing development, an idea also brought up by her opponents as well.
Haggerty told the League of Women Voters that he has a history of supporting efforts to make Laramie a welcoming place. He campaigned for the Laramie bias crime ordinance, which was adopted in 2000 and the Laramie civil rights ordinance, adopted in 2015.
He also has campaigned for ward-based representation that he said would better reflect the votes of West Laramie and west side residents.
Haggerty said he would like to see the new council focus on sustainability and livability.
“For me it would look like a focus on planning, sprawl, regional transit, integrated bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure; which is what I mean by livability,” Haggerty said.
Shumway began his political career as chairman of the Albany County Republican Party. He has served on the city council and was elected twice to serve as mayor of Laramie. He served as the National Chairman for the Small Cities Council at the National League of Cities and currently serves on the board of directors for Laramie Ark Regional Services.
Shumway’s priority for the city council is the budget.
“I know that most people will say we need to get on top of housing, things like that. My purpose is to make sure we use our budget to take care of streets, water, waste water, make sure our fire, police, and everyone. We do the basics. Take care of the operations city before we go into the other projects that others may have,” Shumway said.