A timeline for new rental housing standards, a week of kindness and goals for the rest of the year were among the topics Laramie City Council discussed Tuesday night.
Goals
The council approved its goals for 2022 as part of an annual retreat where City Council members reflect on past progress and discuss new ways to move forward.
The goals center around five areas: economic development, environmental stewardship, city services, infrastructure and intergovernmental collaboration.
“I think when you review what we have before us, it's very realistic," said Councilmember Pat Gabriel. "I was pleased to see the way it turned out."
One of the central goals is to continue efforts to bring more flexible and affordable housing options to the people of Laramie. Revising building codes to allow for cheaper options and developing city-owned lands are two initiatives councilors discussed regarding this goal.
Jarad O’Brien, a University of Wyoming student addressing the council about the goals, commended the city for its environmental stewardship initiatives, which include recycling, water and emissions initiatives.
“I think it's a big matter to students like myself in considering where they want to live in the future and where they want to go to college,” O’Brien said.
The goals also include infrastructure improvements for road work, water and sewer and parks.
Councilmembers wanted to clarify that although their goal-setting sessions were called a “retreat,” there was no expensive vacation or travel involved. The meetings happened over a video call, and in pre-pandemic years they took place in a city meeting room. In past years there was a meal provided, but not always.
Week of kindness
The council also adopted this week — Sunday through Saturday — as Random Acts of Kindness Week.
The intention is to “encourage the people of the city of Laramie to practice random acts of kindness in the spirit of compassion, kindness and goodwill toward all persons,” the proclamation says.
Thursday also also is Random Acts of Kindness Day in the United States.
Rental housing code
The could also gave a collective thumbs-up to a resolution clarifying the implementation schedule for the city's new rental housing standards adopted in January.
The housing standards set minimum requirements for rental properties such as working heat and basic appliances. The change also establishes a process for renters to file grievances and a small annual rental registration fee for landlords.
The registration date is set to be in full effect by June 20, with the ongoing process starting in May, said City Manager Janine Jordan.
Education programs for landlords are set to be implemented by the end of the, according to the resolution.
“We will be providing education and support to the community and to landlords regarding what the habitability standards are,” Jordan said.
Enforcement of the new habitability standards and the complaint enforcement program will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The resolution passed 7-2, with Councilmembers Gabriel and Bryan Shuster voting against it.