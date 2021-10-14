For the third time in less than a year, Albany County Democrats will be asked to choose finalists for commissioners to choose from to fill the rest of an unserved term in office.
The search is on for applicants to replace Albany County Assessor Grant Showcare, who has announced his resignation at the end of October. Showcare is almost three years into his third four-year term in office and his replacement will serve the final year of his term in 2022.
“We are grateful for Mr. Showcare’s many years of service to our community, and we wish him all the bet in his future endeavors,” said county Democratic Party Chairwoman Carrie Murthy in a press release. “We look forward to conducting an open and transparent nomination process that takes into account the needs of Albany County.”
Anyone interested in being appointed to fill out the rest of Showcare’s term as assessor should email a cover letter and resume to albanycountydems.chair@gmail.com by 10 p.m. Oct. 30. To be considered, applicants must be a registered Democrat voter and own real property in the county.
Local Democrats will have 15 days from Showcare’s official resignation date to submit at least three finalists to the Albany County Commission, which will choose a replacement from among them.
This will be the third Democratic elected official to be replaced so far this year.
Longtime Sheriff David O’Malley retired as of Jan. 2 halfway through his third four-year term having been elected in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
In May, County Attorney Peggy Trent resigned with about 18 months remaining in her term. She was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. She resigned to take a job in another state.