The Albany County Democratic Party (ACDP) announced Wednesday three candidates for the office of county and prosecuting attorney.
A party-appointed screening committee verified that the following applicants for the position meet all of the statutory requirements to serve in the office: Edward Kurt Britzius, Baend Buus and Randolph Hiller.
ACDP will host and livestream a candidate forum with the candidates at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17. Community members are encouraged to suggest questions for the forum by emailing ACDScreeningCommittee@gmail.com no later than noon on Friday, May 14.
“We are thrilled to have these excellent candidates, all of whom are highly qualified to serve as our next Albany County Attorney,” ACDP Chair Carrie Murthy said in a news release. “We are excited to offer the forum as a platform for the candidates to introduce themselves to the community and communicate their vision for the office.”
The ACDP Central Committee must officially notify the Board of County Commissioners, on or before May 19, of the names of three qualified individuals to fill the vacancy left by Democrat Peggy Trent’s resignation on May 4. After that official notification, the Commissioners may conduct additional interviews prior to making a final appointment to the position.
For more information, visit the website: https://albanycountywyodems.org/attorney