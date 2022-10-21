Economic development, the role of government and elections were just some of the topics candidates discussed during a forum at Albany County Public Library Wednesday night.
Laramie League of Women Voters hosted the forums, which featured candidates for Albany County clerk and House District 14 representative.
Albany County clerk
There are two candidates running for Albany County clerk: Susan Reding, a Republican, and Kayla White, a Democrat. Election integrity and office efficiency were some of the top issues they discussed during the forum.
Elections
The candidates agreed that election security and transparency are important, though they differed on how to achieve those standards.
“I believe that right now we have quite a significant portion of our population that is questioning our elections,” Reding said. “Because of that some of them don’t vote.”
Dramatically reducing the number of absentee ballots cast in the election and doing away with ballot drop boxes is one way to get the elections process back on track, Reding said.
She added that there was some evidence from documentaries that showed people have filled out absentee ballots that don’t belong to them.
She later confirmed with the Boomerang that the documentary she was referring to is “2000 Mules,” a film that claims widespread voter fraud took place across the United States during the 2020 presidential election.
The claims in the film, which was created by the conservative figure Dinesh D’Souza in collaboration with the group True the Vote, have been debunked by numerous fact-checking groups and individuals, including Reuters, The New York Times and former Attorney General Bill Barr.
“They don’t have absolute evidence of anything happening, but it’s hard to get that evidence,” Reding said during the forum.
White, who has worked in the Albany County Clerk’s Office for 15 years, said she believed Albany County elections are run with the “utmost integrity.”
“They’re fair, and it’s hard to listen to all of the negative,” White said.
She added that the office could always do better, but that she couldn’t think of any potential improvements to the elections process that the office hasn’t already put in place.
The Albany County Clerk’s Office recently rejected a request from Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred to stop the use of absentee ballot drop boxes. Sitting Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said changing the elections process after ballots had already been mailed out would cause confusion to the voting process.
White said she stands by this decision.
“It’s a benefit for our electors to be able to deposit their ballots how they choose,” White said. “It’s highly used, and I think it’s important when we start something in an election that we follow it through.”
Reding said she would have willingly removed the use of the ballot drop boxes upon getting that request.
“I think it would be one of the steps toward helping voters feel more secure about elections,” she said.
Other duties
White said that her first priority if elected would be to transition from being a coworker to a boss and to look toward instilling feelings of election security among constituents.
She said she’d also like to keep the office organized so that employees are appropriately trained and prepared to work in their positions.
Reding said that in addition to looking at election security, she would like to make the office run more efficiently and be more friendly to the public. Expanding the office’s hours, reducing the amount of lines customers have to wait in and adding more online service options would be some ways to do this, she said.
House District 14
There are two candidates running for House District 14: Democratic incumbent Trey Sherwood and Republican challenger Bryan Shuster, who currently serves on Laramie City Council.
Economy
The candidates agreed that because of Wyoming and Albany County’s small tax base, it is necessary for the state to receive money from the federal government.
Shuster added that he would like to see the state bringing in more businesses, which can in part bring more money to the school district. Working to attract a diverse range of businesses will also help the economy stabilize rather than following a “boom and bust” cycle, he said.
“We are trying to get to a stable economy that will work for us for a long time,” Shuster said.
Sherwood said economic development should be focused on small businesses that already exist in Wyoming. Legislators can help businesses by altering statutory language or fixing gaps in legislation, she said.
She also mentioned that cryptocurrency is something she’s open to while encouraging best practices that will lower the chance of fraud.
“This is a balance as we innovate, as we lean into the way the university is exploring using this with the safety and welfare of our residents,” Sherwood said.
Shuster said he is not in favor of using virtual currency because of doubts it will work and concern it will increase inflation.
The candidates agreed that the state legislature should support the agriculture industry. Sherwood said ranchers should be given better access to the resources they need to operate such as local meat processing facilities, water and the right to graze.
Shuster said ranchers need access to land and that he is in favor of opening up federal property for them to lease.
Role of government
The candidates agreed that the decisions about which books are used in schools and libraries should be left up to the local entities in charge of that area, such as school district and library boards.
Both discussed the importance of local control over this decision, with Shuster emphasizing that he believes in home rule.
“What’s good in Laramie may not be great in another city or area,” he said.
Shuster also referred to home rule in response to a question about liquor license laws, saying that each community should decide what’s best for them.
Sherwood said some liquor laws in the state are out of date and are becoming an economic hindrance, such as the practice of basing laws on population size rather than market demand.
The candidates also discussed the recent decision of a University of Wyoming sorority to admit an openly transgender student. The sorority was the first to do so in the university’s history.
“As legislators, we should honor and respect the individual rights of our constituents,” Sherwood said. “(We) should honor and respect the individual rights of a private business, and applaud any time we make actions to be known as the equality state. We have not lived up to that moniker, and yet that’s something we hang our hat on.”
She went on to say that the legislature should not get involved with the issue on the local level, but should support the sorority’s decision.
Shuster said he believed the decision should have nothing to do with the state legislature.
“I will not pass my judgment onto someone else,” he said. “If the university, if that sorority deems it’s okay, then that’s their business.”
In terms of voting practices, Sherwood said she would be open to the concept of ranked choice voting or open primaries. Shuster said he would not be in favor of ranked choice voting.