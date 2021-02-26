Starry night
A satellite streaks across the night sky above Jelm Mountain west of Laramie.

 BOOMERANG FILE PHOTO

The Albany County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider updates to the county’s commercial wind energy siting regulations during a meeting next week, and several University of Wyoming professors are supporting a recommendation aimed at preserving dark night skies.

Chip Kobulnicky, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, directed UW’s observatory program from 2007-16. UW’s research observatories include the Wyoming Infrared Observatory atop Jelm Mountain 32 miles southwest of Laramie and the Red Buttes Observatory, which is located about eight miles south of Laramie just off U.S. Highway 287.

