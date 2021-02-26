...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk
for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce
visibilities at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
The Albany County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider updates to the county’s commercial wind energy siting regulations during a meeting next week, and several University of Wyoming professors are supporting a recommendation aimed at preserving dark night skies.
Chip Kobulnicky, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, directed UW’s observatory program from 2007-16. UW’s research observatories include the Wyoming Infrared Observatory atop Jelm Mountain 32 miles southwest of Laramie and the Red Buttes Observatory, which is located about eight miles south of Laramie just off U.S. Highway 287.