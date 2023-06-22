The Albany County Commissioners voted to endorse the renaming of Swastika Lake to Knight Lake during its regular meeting on Tuesday after Commissioner Terri Jones made national headlines for her opposition to removing the original name.

There were two proposed name changes for the lake located in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie in the Snowy Range. The Albany County Historical Society proposed the new name of Knight Lake after University of Wyoming professor and curator of the UW Geological Museum, Samuel H. Knight. California resident Lindsy Sanders submitted the original proposal of Fortune Lake to reflect the original meaning of the swastika symbol.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

