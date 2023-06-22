...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
county, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bosler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Wyoming, including the following
counties, Albany, Laramie and Platte.
* WHEN...Until 615 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of East Central Albany, Northwestern
Laramie and Southwestern Platte Counties
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 358 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON,
AND WHEATLAND.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall over the
Mullen Burn Scar is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Mullen Burn Scar in south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following counties, in south
central Wyoming, Carbon. In southeast Wyoming, Albany.
* WHEN...Until 515 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 321 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rob Roy Campground and Rob Roy Reservoir.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Albany
County through 445 PM MDT...
At 357 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Albany, or 28 miles west of Laramie, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Centennial, Lake Owen Campground, Lake Hattie Reservoir,
Woods Landing, Lake Owen and Woods Landing-Jelm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for
southeastern Wyoming.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The Albany County Commissioners voted to endorse the renaming of Swastika Lake to Knight Lake during its regular meeting on Tuesday after Commissioner Terri Jones made national headlines for her opposition to removing the original name.
There were two proposed name changes for the lake located in the Medicine Bow National Forest west of Laramie in the Snowy Range. The Albany County Historical Society proposed the new name of Knight Lake after University of Wyoming professor and curator of the UW Geological Museum, Samuel H. Knight. California resident Lindsy Sanders submitted the original proposal of Fortune Lake to reflect the original meaning of the swastika symbol.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Sanders argued that the renaming of the lake is an opportunity to more accurately portray and represent the city of Laramie and its citizens.
“I am in support of that, of changing the name to something that might be more appropriate and reflective of the county,” Sanders said.
“My goal here, really, is to remove a name that is so painful to many people. And that is accomplished whether we use Fortune Lake or whether we use Knight Lake.”
During a meeting earlier this month, Sanders also addressed that various groups and organizations within Albany County contained the term “swastika” in their titles, such as Swastika Ranch and Swastika Store, but were changed following World War II.
Kim Viner, secretary of the Albany County Historical Society, echoed similar sentiments at Tuesday’s meeting, adding that various Native American tribes renounced the use of the symbol during Hitler’s reign, despite it being a centuries-old symbol of friendship.
“Because the above ornament, which has been a symbol of friendship among our forefathers for many centuries, has been desecrated recently by another nation of peoples. Therefore, it is resolved that henceforth, from this day on and forever more, our tribes renounce the use of the emblem,” Viner cited from the 1940 proclamation.
Commissioner Jones’ comments on the issue from earlier this month were reported in The Independent and later led New England Patriots’ owner and the founder of the Foundation to Combat Anti-Semistism Robert Kraft to advocate on behalf of the name change. Jones stated at Tuesday’s meeting that she did not intend to “pick a fight.”
“In no way am I trying to promote anti-semitism. I want to promote open education and discussion of history,” Jones said.
Jones discussed the importance of remembering the Holocaust and avoiding the erasure of history in a statement during Tuesday’s meeting.
“From my understanding, the schools no longer require the story of Anne Frank to be read. Many people today believe the Holocaust is not truly part of history, but just a story,” she said. “We need to take any and every opportunity for education. Changing the name of Swastika Lake removes the occasion to learn a history lesson about the greatest atrocity in history.”
“Remember, limiting knowledge and removing history are calling cards of communism,” she said.
In an email to the Laramie Boomerang, Viner shared that he feels the changing of the lake name has little to do with communism.
“I was greatly dismayed when she concluded her remarks implying that the name change proposal was somehow tainted by communism,” Viner wrote. “Changes of names of physical features happen all the time and locally they have had nothing to do with communism.”
The endorsement for the name change passed 2-1, but it could be a matter of months before the change is finalized. It will next be considered at the Wyoming Board of Geographic Names in the fall before the federal Board of Geographic names has the opportunity to make a decision.
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.