Elections will look a bit different for Albany County residents this year. After a redistricting process and some changes to voter identification laws were passed by legislators, the Albany County Clerk’s office is working to educate voters on the changes in time for election season.
“We want to be your avenue for providing you key information,” Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said during an information session Wednesday. “It's all of us working together to make the election process successful in Albany County.”
Voters should pay attention to their mailboxes next month, as the county will send postcards explaining each resident’s updated Wyoming House of Representatives and Senate districts, city of Laramie ward boundaries and polling places.
The changes come as a result of the once-a-decade redistricting process, which state legislators completed during their session that started in February this year.
The state districts had to be readjusted to be within 10% of an ideal population distribution after population changes were recorded in the latest U.S. Census.
The new map has been called a “win” for Albany County by local state lawmakers because it keeps the county relatively whole. For the past 10 years, Rock River had been drawn into Carbon County districts. With the new map, the town has returned to Albany County, which better reflects the constituents in that area, said House District 13 Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie.
Albany County will have four House districts and two representatives in the state Senate.
Though the latest redistricting map was “pocket passed” by Gov. Mark Gordon, meaning he allowed the bill to pass without a signature, this may not be the end of the redistricting conversation, Connolly said.
Though violations don’t impact Albany County, there are some areas of the map that fail to follow the population requirements. This opens the map up to be challenged in court, but there hasn’t yet been an indication that this will happen.
Because the latest census was taken in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there also is some concern that Albany County’s population was undercounted as the population for the University of Wyoming was largely absent because of remote operations.
According to the census, Albany County shrunk by 600 people over the past decade, but many legislators feel the population actually grew. After one year, the county will have the option to challenge the numbers put out by the federal government.
The redistricting process ended up taking longer than expected and was “a contentious process,” Connolly said.
Because of this, there may be interest in re-imagining the redistricting process in the future to include an independent commission that doesn’t have political affiliations.
Laramie City Council had similar difficulties with the process, as it had to redraw city ward boundaries to account for population changes and to match the new state districts.
“I’ve gone through the redistricting process four times. This was probably the hardest out of the four, and I hope that as time goes down it becomes easier,” Gonzales said. “If the Legislature is open to having assistance from individuals who don’t have interest in drawing along party lines or gerrymandering, that might be a good thing in the future.”
Voter ID laws
In addition to finding their new polling places, voters should be prepared to follow new voter identification laws that went into effect last year.
Voters will be required to show a photo ID to cast any type of ballot in-person. However, ID will not be required for merely requesting an absentee ballot.
Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, passport, tribal ID card, U.S. military card, student ID card or a valid Medicare or Medicaid insurance card.
The City Clerk’s Office has been working to educate voters about the changes and prepare for a smooth election season, Gonzales said.
All told, it takes about 200 election judges to help on Election Day between providing voter registration, polling, canvassing, managing absentee ballots and more.
“Please reach out to your delegates to ask any questions you might have," Gonzales said. "Come see us in-person (or) call us on the phone. Together we’re in this and we look forward to a successful 2022 election cycle.”