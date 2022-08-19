Boomerang Writer
After flash flooding hit Laramie on Saturday, the city is calculating losses caused by the storm as Albany County considers issuing a disaster declaration.
“We had very diverse rainfall amounts throughout the city,” said City Manager Janine Jordan said during this week’s Laramie City Council meeting. “Right through the middle of town between 30th Street to 3rd Street, then bounded by roughly Harney and Sheridan, that part of town actually received a lot more rainfall very quickly than did other areas even within the city.”
The National Weather Service reports the storm hit the region with about 2.75 inches of rain in less than an hour, causing storm drains to back up and overflow area creeks.
Jordan said parts of the city experienced flash flooding that impacted some homes and left debris across streets and sidewalks. In the days since, the Red Cross of Wyoming has twice announced it’s helping a pair of homeowners impacted by the high water.
“We did suffer a lightning strike here at the City Hall,” Jordan said of another issue from the storm. “That caused our internet service, phones and some other interruptions in our information technology internal function.”
Jordan said that most interruptions have been corrected, with IT professionals working to improve services while the city waits for a power climbing crew to respond and complete repairs.
“For the public, though, that rainfall amounted in a lot of interruption in our rights of way, with a lot of flash flooding down the streets and overwhelming of storm drains,” Jordan said.
Flooding also caused some manhole covers to be destroyed or lifted by the water and the city’s working to put together a report on the overall cost related to the storm. Jordan said city staff had likely put in an additional 50 hours of work to handle issues caused by Saturday’s flood.
Sunday, the city’s water treatment plant experienced some issues as debris filled Fox Creek, which runs into the Laramie River and near the plant.
The plant was shut down temporarily from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. In the days since, intake has increased by around 3,000 nephelometric turbidity units, which means that liquids going into the plant had significantly more debris than usual.
The city also expects to lose between $5,000 and $6,000 to damage done to mosquito control equipment. Recreation areas lost dirt and grass, especially softball and baseball fields. The city plans to submit an insurance claim for the damages, and Jordan said the county may seek a disaster declaration because of the weather event.