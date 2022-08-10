988 suicide line

The Federal Communications Commission requires phone companies support the 988 number for people to call to reach an existing suicide-prevention hotline, including in Wyoming.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

GILLETTE — Campbell County recorded 15 suicides in the first seven months of the year, tying its previous year-long record with five months still remaining.

The demographics of those who have died vary widely, with few patterns in terms of age or gender said Ashley McRae, community suicide prevention specialist for Campbell County.

