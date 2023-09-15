A hybrid map outlining the county’s new border of the Casper Aquifer overlay zone was selected by the Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday at its regular meeting.
All four of the commissioners at the meeting voted to establish the new boundary, which uses a blend of the known extent of the underground Satanka Shale and property boundary lines.
A public hearing on the boundary and related zoning changes is set for Oct. 26. Information will be available to the public for 30 days online at co.albany.wy.us/261/Projects.
The commission’s resolutions will then to go to the Albany County Commissioners, who will make the final approval.
The selection of a boundary is one of the first steps in implementing the new Casper Aquifer Protection Plan (CAPP), adopted in July. Both the county commissioners and Laramie City Council must approve their respective boundaries.
The plan outlines the location of the aquifer and zoning recommendations to protect the aquifer, which supplies water to city of Laramie and nearby Albany County residents.
The Satanka Shale is one of the layers that protects the water below. Bern Hinckley, commission chairman said that the hybrid boundary follows the shale line, except where there is lower confidence in the extent of the shale layer. At those locations, a property border is used.
The planning and zoning commissioners agreed to use maps created with Geographic Information Systems (GIS), an electronic technology for recording information on maps, rather than surveys when describing the boundary.
Disputes over the location of the line would be based on the digital files, with a printed map created on a scale that would accurately show the boundary, County Planner David Gertsch said.
The commissioners also made changes to some of the proposed zoning resolutions. In one change, they decided that challenges to the boundary for a specific parcel must be made by the landowner.
Hinckley said that a motion at a previous meeting had stated that anyone would have the right to challenge a boundary line.
“If someone, anyone discovers an error, a well that was drilled and it turns out that the line is just in the wrong place, I think we would welcome their petitioning us to move the line,” Hinckley said, adding that any information about the aquifer is valuable.
He presented a set of rules that must be followed when challenging the line. Those rules would protect the property owner from frivolous requests, he said.
Errors in the line should be reviewed, no matter who brings them forward, Hinckley said.
Gertsch added that the provision for a boundary change was aimed at individual property owners.
“If they feel they have been harmed by the line, they have a way to rectify it,” he said. “Not a way for someone to come in and extend the line on somebody else’s property because they want to, or whatever, and that happens.”
Allowing anyone to challenge a line would change the process from a way to protect the property owner to a way for someone to punish a property owner, Gertsch said.
Commissioner Maura Hanning noted that others who wish to challenge a boundary already have a route to make the challenge. The CAPP has a process to change a boundary, she said. That process allows anyone with an interest in protecting the aquifer to challenge the boundary.
“I think it’s covered, and if somebody really wanted to change a boundary via the CAPP, they’ve got it through an administrative procedure,” Hanning said.
The commission also dropped a requirement that landowners must provide a survey when making a challenge. Instead, they will require a description of the modification compatible with the county’s digital system.
